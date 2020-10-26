Medicaid reimbursements

-
Budget negotiators on Monday agreed to reduce hospital Medicaid reimbursement rates in the current fiscal year by about $25 million.Senate Health and…
The state Agency for Health Care Administration has backtracked on its decision to cut Medicaid reimbursement rates for therapists who mostly work with...
Siding with dozens of hospitals across the state, an appeals court Thursday said the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration improperly dismissed…
A Miami federal judge agreed Friday to schedule a June 28 hearing to formally bless a settlement in a massive class-action lawsuit over children's...
Private health care providers cannot sue to force states to raise their Medicaid reimbursement rates to keep up with rising medical costs, the Supreme…