-
The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments Feb. 6 on a proposed constitutional amendment that would expand Medicaid coverage in the state. The court…
-
State analysts this month will begin a series of meetings to consider the financial impact of a proposed constitutional amendment that would expand…
-
Key Republicans on Tuesday asserted that the administration of Florida Gov. Rick Scott was playing politics in a continuing fight over health care that…
-
The Obama administration rebuffed Florida's Gov. Rick Scott's proposal to extend federal funds for hospitals that treat the uninsured, increasing the…
-
Private health care providers cannot sue to force states to raise their Medicaid reimbursement rates to keep up with rising medical costs, the Supreme…
-
Primary care doctors caring for low-income patients will face steep fee cuts next year as a temporary program in President Barack Obama’s health care law…