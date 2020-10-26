Medicaid costs

-
Skyrocketing price tags for new drugs to treat rare diseases have stoked outrage nationwide. But hundreds of old, commonly used drugs cost the Medicaid…
-
When Florida lawmakers new and old arrive for the annual lawmaking session they’ll be faced with a $25 billion issue: Medicaid. The state’s health...
-
Hemophiliac patients participating in the Medicaid program could have more options for treatment in Florida this year. The Florida Agency for Health Care…
-
With lawmakers ready to dig into budget projections, a major hospital group tried to send a message Monday: Don't blame hospitals for spiraling Medicaid…
-
Gov. Rick Scott is ordering state health officials to audit more than 100 hospitals as part of his ongoing battle with hospitals, which he says are…