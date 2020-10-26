Medicaid contracts

-
Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva and his allies have loudly contended during the past two years that there’s too much government interference in health…
Moving quickly, an appeals court has scheduled a hearing next week in a public-records lawsuit about whether Gov. Rick Scott should be required to turn…
About 600,000 low-income patients will be assigned to new Medicaid managed-care plans in the coming months after the state ended contracts with their…
Miami-Dade County, the juiciest plum in Florida Medicaid’s switch to mandatory managed care, could still be in play following a ruling against the Agency…
A South Florida company that unsuccessfully bid for Medicaid managed care contracts is questioning how a company with financial ties to Florida Blue ended…