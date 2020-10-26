Marchman Act

-
In the waning hours of the 2016 legislative session, Florida lawmakers Friday approved wide-ranging reforms to the state's mental-health and…
-
The Florida House and Senate will reform the state's troubled mental-health system during the 2016 legislative session, predicts one of the lawmakers…
-
An ambitious proposal to revamp the state's system for delivering mental-health services became a casualty of the House's early exit from the Capitol,…
-
While U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder has ordered federal prosecutors to back away from “draconian” sentences for lower-level drug offenders, changing…