LIP funding

Dealing with two major issues in Florida's health-care system, federal officials Thursday approved a five-year extension of a statewide Medicaid managed…
Ride-for-hire services like Lyft and Uber will have to comply with statewide rules, and religious expression at public schools will be explicitly...
Florida is getting a big budget break in the form of $1.5 billion in supplemental healthcare payments from the federal government. And hospitals are...
Florida Governor Rick Scott is hoping a better working relationship with Washington, D.C. will bring about a solution to the state’s ongoing battle over...
Consumer advocacy group Florida CHAIN released a new report Wednesday that once again calls for the expansion of Medicaid in the state.The push comes…
The Florida Senate is proposing $75 million for children's programs at hospitals that serve the poor.The Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida supports…
Florida Governor Rick Scott is asking the Legislature to pass a $79.3 billion state budget next year. At a news conference in Jacksonville Monday...
The federal government isn’t changing its budget for Florida’s charity health care. The low-income pool- -- or "LIP" funds -- will be capped at just over…
Florida legislators racing against the clock on a new state budget struck a deal Friday on a $2 billion plan to steer money to more than 200 hospitals…
After months of federal negotiations and proposals floated by Gov. Rick Scott, the House and the Senate, lawmakers on Saturday reached tentative…