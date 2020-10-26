lethal injection drug

-
A Death Row inmate scheduled to be executed this month continues to mount challenges to the state's newly adopted lethal-injection procedure — never…
-
It's not unusual for lawyers representing Death Row prisoners whose execution dates have been set to file last-minute appeals to try to get more time to…
-
A Death Row inmate scheduled to be executed next month failed in a bid to get a Jacksonville judge to delay his execution because of the state's new…
-
Setting the stage for another Florida Supreme Court death-penalty debate, a Central Florida judge has rejected Death Row inmate Jerry Correll's arguments…