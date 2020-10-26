-
In the first execution since Gov. Ron DeSantis took office, serial killer Bobby Joe Long was put to death by lethal injection Thursday evening at Florida…
-
Instead of opting for a few final words as he is strapped to a gurney in the death chamber, Florida Death Row inmate Mike Lambrix decided to speak his...
-
While the state of Florida is set to execute the first person in more than a year and a half, 150 other Death Row inmates await new sentences. The death...
-
Attorney General Pam Bondi's office Thursday asked the Florida Supreme Court to reject an appeal from Mark James Asay, a Death Row prisoner whose…
-
A Death Row inmate scheduled to be executed next month failed in a bid to get a Jacksonville judge to delay his execution because of the state's new…
-
In a move that would be certain to spur more litigation over the state's already embattled death penalty, Florida corrections officials appear to be…
-
Rejecting arguments that the records must be kept secret, a federal magistrate has ordered the Florida Department of Corrections to give a decade's worth…
-
Florida’s death penalty has been in a state of limbo this year.Executions are on hold, judges are postponing death penalty cases, and defense lawyers are…
-
Lawyers representing Arizona Death Row inmates aren't backing down from a battle with Florida corrections officials over the release of documents related…
-
Lawyers representing seven Arizona Death Row inmates want information about the drugs used in Florida's lethal-injection procedure, but corrections…