-
The final public hearing of Florida’s Constitution Revision Commission on Tuesday included a new push to let voters decide if Florida should ban assault...
-
The League of Women Voters of Florida will start building a coalition Thursday to fight newly filed bills that would allow people to carry concealed…
-
Pointing to their knowledge about Medicaid-related issues, three Florida groups Monday asked a judge to allow them to file a brief on behalf of the…
-
Businesses and healthcare industry leaders on Tuesday publicly urged Florida lawmakers to use billions of dollars in federal funds to provide health…