-
A local political organization is trying to show people there are things they can do to keep their community safer from gun violence.
-
Some Jacksonville parents Thursday joined the League of Women Voters in filing a lawsuit against the Duval County Public School District for hiring...
-
It's mid-morning on a weekday at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Miami, and Gloria Lewis is squeezed inside her office. Lewis, a suicide...
-
Florida's League Of Women Voters Asks Pam Bondi For Independent Probe Into Department Of AgricultureRecent media reports detailing mistakes by Florida’s Department of Agriculture in issuing firearm permits have some advocacy organizations calling for...
-
A Saturday afternoon (6/3) march and rally in Tallahassee targeted gun violence across the nation and closer to home. Several groups, including the...
-
Fifty people, including the gunman, died in Orlando’s Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016, and Florida gun control advocates hoped lawmakers would be...
-
Hillsborough County hospitals are scheduled to lose more than $151 million a year in funds for care of the uninsured beginning June 30, according to a…
-
A lot of money - $200 million a month or $7 million a day – could be used to buy health coverage for Florida's poor. But it all could go to some other…
-
Two more Republican governors of big states have agreed to accept federal funds that will allow an expansion of Medicaid health coverage to low-income…