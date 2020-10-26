LeadingAge

-
Facing mounting legal challenges, Gov. Rick Scott’s administration on Wednesday issued a new proposed rule on emergency power requirements for nursing…
The state faces another legal challenge to a pair of proposed rules requiring long-term care providers to have access to 96 hours of backup emergency…
Two groups representing nursing homes and assisted living facilities want a Florida appeals court to block the actions of the administration of Gov. Rick…
Long-term care providers are receiving conflicting messages about whether they have to comply with a Tuesday deadline in a state attempt to require…
Gov. Rick Scott on Friday vowed to immediately appeal an administrative-court order invalidating a pair of emergency rules requiring nursing homes and…
A second industry group has filed a legal challenge against an effort by Gov. Rick Scott's administration to require nursing homes and assisted-living…
At 72, her gray hair closely shorn, her days occupied by sewing and television, Wanda Chism seems every bit a typical nursing home patient — but for her…