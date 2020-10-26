-
The coronavirus pandemic is making it harder for the more than 460 veterans treatment courts in the U.S. to function. These courts seek to rehabilitate...
-
A multi-part investigation by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reveals that the law meant to protect the public from the most dangerous sexual offenders is…
-
Volunteer lawyers who often represent the poor on health-care matters say the reason given for their firing by the new director of Gulfcoast Legal…
-
Environmental groups said they’re unhappy but not surprised that Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill they say favors industry over protecting Florida’s…
-
A new poll finds 42 percent of Americans aren't sure that the Affordable Care Act is actually a law. Guest Host Celeste Headlee discusses this and other health care-related issues with Mary Agnes Carey, senior correspondent at Kaiser Health News, and NPR's Senior Washington Editor, Ron Elving.