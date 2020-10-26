King v. Burwell

-
Floridian Cynthia Louis worked at Burger King for 25 years. She left the job because she got sick and then found herself unable to afford health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
The fight over the future of Healthcare in Florida is not over, despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling reaffirming the Affordable Care Act. The Court has...
Today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision on health subsidies keeps intact the way more than 1 million Floridians buy and pay for insurance through…
In a 6-3 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the use of subsidies to buy health insurance on the federal health care marketplace, Healthcare.gov. The...
Bills to advance or cripple the federal health law in statehouses didn't come to a halt in the months that lawmakers awaited the Supreme Court decision. They may well smolder for months or years.
The 6-3 ruling halted a challenge that would have eliminated health insurance subsidies in at least 34 states for individuals and families buying coverage through the federal government's marketplace.
Most Americans want the Supreme Court to side with the government when it decides whether the feds can continue subsidizing insurance premiums in all 50…
House and Senate Republican leaders are ready to tell GOP lawmakers about their proposals for responding to a Supreme Court decision that could abruptly…
This year, the U.S. Supreme Court has taken on a litany of big cases with far-reaching implications especially for Floridians. Here are some things you...