A pitcher on the Florida Marlins team that won the 2003 World Series has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for taking part in an…
The owner of an Orlando pharmacy was sentenced to 13 years in prison for a health care kickback scheme.U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez of the Middle…
Olympus Corp. of the Americas has agreed to pay $646 million to the U.S. Department of Justice to settle kickback allegations.Olympus isn’t just a camera…
The former leader of Charlotte Regional Medical Center in Punta Gorda was acquitted Thursday of charges he tried to boost referrals to the hospital by…