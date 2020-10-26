-
In the last of a two-part series, WFSU's Sascha Cordner continues the conversation with Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Julie Jones, who has...
A panel of Florida lawmakers grilled the head of Florida’s troubled prison system, before unanimously confirming her during a Senate hearing Thursday.
Florida Department of Corrections Chief Julie Jones said Wednesday she plans to renegotiate or rebid the state's private health care contracts, the Palm…
With Florida's corrections system under scrutiny because of inmate deaths and alleged misconduct, a Senate committee next week will take up a wide-ranging…
Gov. Rick Scott has appointed Julie Jones to lead Florida’s prison system, the Miami Herald reports. It will be the first time a woman will lead the…