-
Researchers say they’ve detected a potent neurotoxin in dolphins of the Indian River Lagoon during times of harmful algae blooms and also when blooms...
-
The City of Titusville is taking water quality samples after an estimated 870,000 gallons of wastewater leaked into the Indian River Lagoon.A resident who…
-
There are new fears about algae blooms in Lake Okeechobee.Some reports indicate the blooms span 100 miles in the state’s largest lake, which serves as the…
-
Scientists are seeing concerning levels of algae this year in Florida's Indian River Lagoon just two years after massive blooms led to the worst fish…
-
A first-ever effort has begun to replenish the ailing Indian River Lagoon’s seagrass with new grass raised in an onshore nursery.The seagrass was planted…
-
Brevard County residents are raising concerns about sewage discharged into the Indian River Lagoon after Hurricane Irma.The concerns come as the county…
-
At least $50 million a year of voter-approved money would go to conserving and managing the Indian River Lagoon, under a measure filed Monday by Rep.…
-
Biologists are posting hundreds of signs on the seawalls of the Indian River Lagoon in an effort to save dolphins. The placards caution visitors not to…
-
Rain and hot weather are putting stress on the Indian River Lagoon.Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program executive director Duane DeFreese said…
-
There's a new effort to determine why green sea turtles in the Indian River Lagoon are covered with tumors. Nearly half of the green sea turtles in the...