Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed more than $140.5 million in health care spending from the state’s new budget Monday as he brought the spending plan in line with…
While House Speaker Jose Oliva is using health care as a bargaining chip to end the 2020 legislative session, Senate Republican leaders have their own…
House Speaker Jose Oliva recently referred to hospitals and other health care providers as modern-day “robber barons,” but a proposed spending plan…
Disability rights advocates say a plan to revamp administration of a key program is now moving in the right direction. Florida Republican Sen. Aaron...
A Senate panel on Wednesday took the first steps toward overhauling a complicated and expensive program designed to help thousands of Florida residents…
A legislative proposal to overhaul a program that helps Floridians with developmental and intellectual disabilities was released Thursday --- and is…
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he’s “very open” about steps the state should take to rein in costs of caring for people with developmental and…
People with developmental disabilities and caregivers delivered a message to a Senate health-care panel Wednesday: Don’t cut Medicaid funding for…
By Christine Sexton / News Service of FloridaTwo state agencies are set to work on redesigning a Florida program that provides services to more than…
After a flurry of court hearings taking aim at the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, the agency must now rewrite some of their rules on how...