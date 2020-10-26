-
Kristen Forbes died in 2008, just a year after she was diagnosed with cervical cancer caused by a virus.Her story is one of five being shared by…
Human papillomavirus, or HPV, is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections. It can also cause cancer. There's currently vaccine available to…
Florida lags behind the rest of the country in vaccinating children for the human papillomavirus. Part of the problem started eight years ago, when the…
People with poor oral health are more likely to have an oral infection with human papillomavirus. Even after the researchers factored in risks from smoking and oral sex, poor oral hygiene appeared to be an important factor.
Even though the CDC says the HPV vaccination is even more effective than expected, many parents still aren’t getting their children vaccinated. Doctors…
A vaccine against a virus that causes cervical cancer has cut infections among teenage girls by over half in the first four years of use, scientists report. Only about one-third of girls in that age group have received the recommended shots.