high deductibles

As more people are covered by high-deductible health plans, some insurers and employers are easing the cost to consumers. They are covering certain…
Bosses are passing more of the cost of health insurance on to workers in an effort to keep spending under control. But that can be unfair to lower-income employees, who pay disproportionately more.
After undergoing surgery for severe scoliosis, Susan Sexauer was left with a 21-inch incision and a 12-month recovery.But the 52-year-old Tampa resident…