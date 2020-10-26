-
After legal battles and lobbying efforts, tens of thousands of people with hepatitis C are gaining earlier access to expensive drugs that can cure this…
Florida health officials are changing the state's policy for administering costly hepatitis C drugs to Medicaid patients and will now require insurance…
Effective treatments for hepatitis C cost as much as $95,000. Medicaid in many states, including Indiana, is mostly limiting the drugs' use to very advanced cases. ACLU of Indiana is suing the state.
The $1,000 pill for a liver-wasting viral infection that made headlines last year is no longer the favorite of patients and doctors.The new leading pill…
U.S. spending on prescription drugs soared last year, driven up primarily by costly breakthrough medicines, manufacturer price hikes and a surge from…
After several years of modest increases, American spending on medications is projected to shoot up by 12 percent this year, pushing the nation’s drug bill…
In the past year, new hepatitis C drugs that promise higher cure rates and fewer side effects have given hope to millions who are living with the…