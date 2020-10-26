-
The new calculation reduces by $50 the amount a family can put into these HSA accounts this year. Anyone who has already funded the account at a higher level will need to adjust, or risk IRS scrutiny.
-
Even many people eligible for a health savings account who have extra cash to contribute to one don't do it. Therapists say that's partly because nobody wants to admit they will get old or sick.
-
Republicans hope to expand the use of health savings accounts to encourage consumers to be more judicious in using their coverage. How do the accounts work?
-
As more people are covered by high-deductible health plans, some insurers and employers are easing the cost to consumers. They are covering certain…
-
In order to get the tax advantages of a health savings account, the health plan it's linked to has to meet several certain criteria. Consumers with a health savings account may also be on the hook for the entire cost of medical care, except preventive care.