Brevard County’s Health First is again the target of a lawsuit.Competitor Parrish Medical Center is asking a judge to block Health First’s purchase of…
Brevard County government employees will still be able to get Health First Health Plans insurance. Today’s vote by county commissioners ends a controversy…
Brevard County commissioners will vote today on which insurance company will provide health insurance to their employees. The vote is generating a public…
More than 3,000 new physicians are joining the Health First Health Plans network under an expanded agreement with Florida Hospital, Florida Today…
After years of fighting over contracts and claims payments, hospital systems and insurers have decided to “align incentives” -- the newest big trend in…