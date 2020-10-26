-
Brevard County’s Health First is again the target of a lawsuit.Competitor Parrish Medical Center is asking a judge to block Health First’s purchase of…
Brevard County commissioners will vote today on which insurance company will provide health insurance to their employees. The vote is generating a public…
A massive anti-trust lawsuit against Brevard County's Health First hospital system could go to trial as soon as this summer, on charges it has a ‘vertical…
An anti-trust lawsuit that claims Brevard County’s biggest hospital system has a monopoly cleared its first court hurdle.U.S. District Judge Roy Dalton’s…
Update: Late Tuesday, the state Office of Insurance Regulation said information posted about 2015 individual market health insurance rates was incorrect…