© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Health First Lawsuit Set for Summer Trial

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published January 26, 2015 at 8:35 AM EST
Health-First-Logo_0.jpg
Health First

A massive anti-trust lawsuit against Brevard County's Health First hospital system could go to trial as soon as this summer, on charges it has a ‘vertical monopoly’ on health care.

Health First officials weren’t available to discuss the lawsuit Friday, but the hospital will likely lay out its defense in court filings in the next 30 days. After that, both sides produce evidence. And in July, a possible jury trial.

Plaintiff’s attorney Joe Whatley said what makes this case unique is that the hospital not only owns the health care facilities and the doctor practices, it owns the dominant insurance company too.

“It would be a vast understatement to say they have a finger in every pie,” Whatley said. “They have a whole big part of every pie.”

The plaintiffs are seeking more than $100 million in damages, and also want the courts to undo the hospital’s purchase of MIMA, the area’s largest doctor group.

Abe Aboraya is a reporter with WMFE in Orlando. WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Tags

HNF StoriesHealth Firstanti-trust lawsuit'vertical monopoly' on health carehealth caremonopoly
Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya
Related Content