The Senate approved an $854 billion measure Thursday that funds much of the government, including $675 billion for the Defense Department.The bill…
The Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is now in the U.S. Senate. The legislation cuts state funding for the medical care of...
Gov. Rick Scott’s hospital commission, tasked with looking at how taxpayer dollars are used to support health care for the poor, discussed performance…
Gov. Rick Scott on Monday appointed nine people --- none of them hospital executives, and only one of whom appears to have significant medical…
Gov. Rick Scott stepped into the legislative fray over health care funding Tuesday, proposing an idea for moving forward on the state budget that was…
Roughly 5 percent of Department of Health positions would be eliminated under Gov. Rick Scott’s latest budget proposal, the Tampa Bay Times…