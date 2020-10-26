Harvard School of Public Health

-
Floridians gave high marks to their hospital stays, but low marks to care in emergency rooms, according to a national poll by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson…
-
The Affordable Care Act has increased access to doctors and helped reduce medical costs. But poll data show 26 percent of U.S. families are still struggling to pay their health care bills.
-
A new poll shows that Floridians are divided about how their health care has changed in the two years since much of the Affordable Care Act has gone into…
-
A recent poll shows 27 percent of Americans have visited an urgent care center in the past two years. Why? Most cite convenience.
-
A hospital closure can send tremors through a city or town, leaving residents fearful about how they will be cared for in emergencies and serious…
-
Floridians who feel they have been deluged by negative political ads with an anti-"Obamacare" theme are not mistaken: A new study shows spending on…