Halifax Hospital Medical Center

-
The Legislature on Thursday sent six bills to Gov. Ron DeSantis, with all focused on issues in local communities, such as a measure that would clear the…
-
The Senate has approved a bill that would clear the way for a new Central Florida hospital after a legal battle about the issue.Senators voted unanimously…
-
Amid a Florida Supreme Court case about the issue, a House panel Tuesday approved a plan that would clear the way for a new hospital in Central…
-
In a case being watched by local governments across the state, the Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments Feb. 6 in a dispute about construction of a…
-
Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration has reported to federal officials -- who control the purse strings for Medicare -- that Halifax Hospital…
-
A 47-year-old Daytona-area woman who worked at Halifax Medical Center for 15 years says she saw illegal kickbacks to doctors and billing fraud that went…