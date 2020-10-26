-
Yet again, news organizations around the globe are reporting on computer hackers illegally obtaining – and releasing - private information. This summer ...
-
The health care sector has become the hot target for hackers in recent months, according to researchers at Symantec, a leading cybersecurity company that…
-
Health insurer Anthem said hackers infiltrated its computer network and gained access to a host of personal information for customers and employees,…
-
The government’s own watchdogs tried to hack into HealthCare.gov earlier this year and found what they termed a critical vulnerability — but also came…
-
Hackers successfully breached HealthCare.gov, but no consumer information was taken from the health insurance website that serves more than 5 million…