The U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to advance a bill designed to tighten government oversight of pharmacies that custom-mix prescription drugs, in the wake of…
Although state and federal policies haven’t changed regarding drug compounding, some hospitals plan to take matters into their own hands after last year’s…
The Food and Drug Administration has released a list of 30 compounding pharmacies in 18 states – including four in Florida – where federal inspectors…
WARNING: Pictures and video may contain disturbing images.Roseann Fusco says the last thing on her mind when she agreed to get a steroid injection for…
The national epidemic of fungal meningitis caused by tainted steroid injections from New England Compounding Center (NECC) isn't over. While the first…
When the nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak exploded into headlines two months ago, Florida health officials responded quickly, tracking the…
As three more cases of fungal meningitis were confirmed in Florida on Wednesday, bringing the case count to 22, the state's top health official said the…