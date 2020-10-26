-
As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the state, tens of thousands of Florida residents face the end of temporary unemployment benefits they...
As many Jacksonville restaurants cut back hours, lay off workers, or close, some are left wondering where their next meal will come from as they watch...
The coronavirus pandemic and the strain this crisis is having on the job market and the nation’s food supply chain is putting a lot of pressure on local...
As empty shelves become a more familiar sight during the COVID-19 outbreak, and more people are out of work due to social distancing, the Harry Chapin...
Hurricane Michael struck Florida’s panhandle with Category Four strength. The Second Harvest of Central Florida is prepping nearly 6,000 boxes to send in…
The number of Floridians living in poverty has fallen since the Great Recession. But it’s still higher than the national average. The federal government...
The new chief of Florida's food banks, Robin Safley, is a former top state agriculture official who has led efforts to bolster nutrition programs for…
It wasn’t until the Maffuccis found themselves living on cups of coffee, and coffee alone, that they finally called a food pantry for help.The couple had…