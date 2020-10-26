flu deaths

-
Florida health officials say a child is the first to die during this year's flu season.The Florida Department of Health's Bureau of Epidemiology said in a…
-
An estimated 80,000 Americans died of flu and its complications last winter — the disease's highest death toll in at least four decades.The director of…
-
Hospitals in Miami-Dade County are reporting increases in the amount of flu-related emergency room visits compared to a year ago, the Miami Herald…
-
Florida is a major player in widespread influenza reported in 43 states so far this season.Levels of transmission have reached epidemic proportions,…
-
The flu vaccine may not be very effective this winter, according to U.S. health officials, who worry this may lead to more serious illnesses and…