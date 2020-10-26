Florida Workers Compensation Act

-
Florida insurance regulators Tuesday dug into the details of a proposal that calls for reducing workers’ compensation insurance rates next year by an…
-
Thousands of Florida workers, including people on the front lines battling the coronavirus pandemic, say they have gotten infected with COVID-19.But state…
-
A Broward County school employee’s constitutional challenge to part of Florida’s workers’ compensation insurance laws has gone to the state Supreme…
-
For the second time in less than two months, the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that part of the state's workers' compensation insurance system…
-
A South Florida appeals court Monday heard arguments in a challenge to the constitutionality of the state's workers-compensation insurance system --- as…