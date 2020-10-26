Florida Pharmacy Association

-
Amid a legislative tussle with millions of dollars on the line, people who operate pharmacies in Florida contend they are getting short-changed by the…
In an attempt to increase access to health care, a House panel on Wednesday approved a proposal that would authorize pharmacists to test patients for ---…
Only one-third of pharmacists and 10 percent of doctors are using Florida's prescription drug database, and that's a serious problem, federal officials…
The Florida House has passed a bill that makes a lot of pharmacists nervous. Patients might be, too, if they were aware of it.The bill sharply raises the…