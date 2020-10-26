-
Barbara Lumpkin, who spent more than four decades advocating for nurses in Tallahassee and had her name affixed to a 2016 law, died Thursday, according to…
A bill increasing the penalties against someone who assaults Florida doctors, nurses, and other healthcare providers passed its first House panel Tuesday.
Florida’s public university system is developing a program to address a shortage in nurses. The American Academy of Nursing has projected a shortfall...
Florida lawmakers Friday approved measures that would expand the drug-prescribing powers of advanced registered nurse practitioners and address a…
The Florida Nurses Association is recognizing Health News Florida founder and Editor Carol Gentry for her significant and ongoing role in reporting on the…
Lyn Payne has treated countless patients in her eight years at Mease Dunedin Hospital. She says some stand out, like one particularly grumpy and…