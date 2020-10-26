-
The Florida House speaker on Tuesday called into question the state’s COVID-19 death toll, warning that it was based on compromised data and used a…
-
Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva and his allies have loudly contended during the past two years that there’s too much government interference in health…
-
With supporters saying the bill will save lives, the Florida House has unanimously passed a measure that seeks to prevent heat strokes among high-school…
-
House Speaker Jose Oliva said Tuesday that health care continues to be his top priority for the upcoming legislative session after he pushed through a…
-
A federal appeals court Friday cleared the way for a lawsuit that alleges the Florida House and Senate have violated the Americans with Disabilities Act...
-
Sending a signal that health care spending could be targeted for reductions next year, a House health panel is going to identify up to $624 million for…
-
While low-THC cannabis or hemp is available in stores, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says it’s not legal …. Yet. Legislation proposed in...
-
The Florida House this week went to an appeals court to try to intervene in a potentially high-stakes case about regulations for the state’s…
-
After a fierce legislative debate early this year about fracking, a freshman senator filed a proposal Friday that would bar the use of the controversial…
-
Mental health is a growing concern for the Florida House candidates at the largely-rural district eight, which is home to Florida State Hospital in...