Take a look at the top health care stories in Florida in 2014, and it’s clear that the business of Medicare and Medicaid continued to dominate the…
Florida Healthcare Plus, a Medicare HMO with 10,000 members, was declared insolvent Wednesday and turned over to state authorities.In such cases, state…
The veteran business executive hired by Florida Healthcare Plus is trying to repair the image of the firm after six former employees were indicted for…
Florida's insurance officials are recommending a state takeover and liquidation of Florida Healthcare Plus, a Medicare Advantage plan accused of…
Ultimate Health Plans, a scrappy little company north of Tampa, is offering Medicare HMO deals that sound too good to be true: no premium, no deductible,…
Many Florida shoppers at Medicare.gov will find Day Break and Sunrise among their lowest-priced HMO options. But if they call to enroll in either one,…
Florida Healthcare Plus, a Medicare HMO and drug plan, is under state review for making a $600,000 error in a financial statement and has been temporarily…
Florida Healthcare Plus, a financially struggling Medicare Advantage plan, has brought in a new CEO who's an experienced senior-products executive and…
Federal officials have imposed a fine on Florida Healthcare Plus, a Medicare Advantage plan based in Coral Gables, for failing to notify members of…