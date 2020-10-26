-
A national COVID-19 “dashboard” released Wednesday by AARP shows that the death rate of Florida nursing home residents over a recent four-week period…
-
Florida long-term care providers are getting a reprieve from having to pay more than $72 million in “assessments” to the state.Agency for Health Care…
-
The administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis, a steadfast supporter of President Donald Trump, is raising concerns about a proposed federal rule that would…
-
The state’s largest nursing-home association sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis asking him to spare from a veto millions of dollars in Medicaid funding…
-
The Florida Health Care Association is against a Florida House bill that would eliminate the “certificate of need” process for healthcare facilities....
-
As industry attorneys waged a legal battle over new rules that require nursing homes and assisted living facilities to have generators that can power…
-
Florida hospice providers are joining a call by nursing homes to preserve the so-called certificate of need process.
-
With hospitals, nursing homes and hospice providers lined up in opposition, a Senate panel Wednesday rejected a proposed overhaul of a key regulatory…
-
The Senate Health Policy Committee voted 8-1 to approve a bill that would protect nursing home investors from lawsuits if their facilities are accused of…
-
The Senate unanimously approved a ban on texting-while-driving this morning, the Tampa Bay Times reports. The bill's next stop is the House. On Monday, a…