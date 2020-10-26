-
We’re No. 41.A new Commonwealth Fund analysis ranks Florida’s health system among the worst in the nation, finding, among other things, that the state…
-
Opening statements are set in the trial of a Florida health care executive accused of defrauding Medicare out of $1 billion, one of the biggest such cases…
-
Have no doubt: new House Speaker Jose Oliva wants to expand access to health care by expanding the scope of practice for Florida nurses.He also wants less…
-
According to a report released Tuesday, Florida and 44 other states fail to give the public access to information on what health-care services cost, the…