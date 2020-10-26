Florida-Georgia water suit

-
A conference in Tallahassee is bringing together political officials, academics and conservation agencies who hope to make the Apalachicola River’s...
Florida has worked out a deal to cap the amount of money that will be paid to law firms hired to help the state in its long-running water war with…
The Supreme Court on Monday appeared to be looking for a way to side with Florida in its complaint that Georgia uses too much water and leaves too little…
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, a key player in Florida's decades-old legal fight with Georgia over water flow in the Apalachicola River, has weighed…
A judicial official sided with Georgia in a decades-long dispute over water rights with Florida on Tuesday, recommending that the U.S. Supreme Court...
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear Florida's lawsuit seeking to limit the amount of water its neighbor Georgia can take from a shared river system.The…