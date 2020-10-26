Florida Developmental Disabilities Council

-
A legislative proposal to overhaul a program that helps Floridians with developmental and intellectual disabilities was released Thursday --- and is…
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he’s “very open” about steps the state should take to rein in costs of caring for people with developmental and…
People with developmental disabilities and caregivers delivered a message to a Senate health-care panel Wednesday: Don’t cut Medicaid funding for…
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration on Monday recommended the state keep intact a Medicaid “waiver” program for people with developmental and intellectual…
With time running out before state officials offer changes to a Medicaid program that serves people with disabilities, an advocacy group has proposed ways…
As Senate President Andy Gardiner enters his final legislative session, the House and Senate are poised to quickly pass bills aimed at boosting…