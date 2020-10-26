-
Incoming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has named a state representative who is a member of the Army Reserves to be his veterans' affairs director.Republican…
More than 20 veterans take their own lives every day in the U.S. and the majority never sought the help that was available to them.
The Florida Department of Veterans' Affairs is buying new generators for three of its long-term care facilities after legislative leaders approved $3…
While the public is normally urged to “thank a Veteran” they meet, the head of Florida’s Department of Veterans' Affairs also wants people to ask a...
Gov. Rick Scott said he will call U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert McDonald as Florida awaits a decision that could add more than $20…