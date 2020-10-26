-
With proposed rules to expand the scope of practice for Florida pharmacists now published, attention has turned to carrying out another new law that will…
-
Members of the state pharmacy board agreed Wednesday to remove heart failure from a list of chronic conditions that pharmacists would be authorized to…
-
Florida pharmacists and physicians continue to wrangle about medical treatment patients will be able to receive at pharmacies.After nearly three hours of…
-
After the state Legislature approved a law that expanded the types of health care that pharmacists can provide, a deal between physicians and pharmacists…
-
Members of the Florida Board of Pharmacy were told Monday that it shouldn’t take long to alter regulations for pharmacists to comply with a new law aimed…
-
A state pharmacy board on Monday criticized the Florida Legislature for not passing a bill that would have allowed Florida pharmacists to test and treat…
-
Reacting to pleas from desperate patients unable to get pain medications, the Florida Board of Pharmacy on Wednesday approved a rule change aimed at…
-
Acknowledging that it isn't a "magic button," a Florida Board of Pharmacy committee on Monday gave preliminary approval to an attempt at curbing the…
-
A Tampa pharmacist doing time for his role in a pill mill operation is trying to retain his license, the Tampa Bay Times reports.Christopher Switlyk, who…
-
Only one-third of pharmacists and 10 percent of doctors are using Florida's prescription drug database, and that's a serious problem, federal officials…