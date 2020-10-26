-
After the proposal received unanimous support in the Legislature, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill that will expand benefits for firefighters who…
Firefighters are at a greater risk of developing cancer than others. According to federal research, they’re also at greater risk from dying from it. But...
A Tampa area firefighter is recovering from serious injuries after falling out of a fire truck on the way to a call.Hillsborough Sheriff's officials say…
Oral arguments have been scheduled for late August in a Florida Supreme Court case challenging Gov. Rick Scott’s vetoes of pay raises for firefighters...
At the border between Brevard and Orange counties, a line of fire trucks with their lights on greet Tom “Bull” Hill as a hero when he arrives to walk…
Regina Hill said she will press charges against an Orlando firefighter who lost his job after recording the city commissioner during an emergency.Joshua…
You would think after playing defensive end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for nine years, and then 11 more as a Tampa firefighter, John Cannon might...