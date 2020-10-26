-
The so-called “Warning Shot” bill is heading to the Governor’s desk, after the Senate passed the measure Thursday. But, debate grew heated as some...
A bill that would create a pilot program for state employees to find the least-expensive doctors and hospitals when they need certain elective medical…
A state law that allows gun ranges on private property is being challenged by South Florida lawmakers who say regulation is needed to make their…
Across the state, four out of 10 people who come to hospital emergency rooms with nonfatal gunshot wounds were shot by accident, according to the Orlando…
Based on the number of people who have applied for a background check to purchase a firearm, Florida is on pace to set a new record for gun sales,…
While overall crime dropped across the state, murders with a gun increased 38 percent in 2011, according to the Florida Center for Investigative…