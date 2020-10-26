executions

-
In a pair of major rulings about the state's embattled death penalty, the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for about half of the state's…
-
The Florida House is moving forward with a new capital sentencing scheme after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the existing system just over a month ...
-
Taking an approach backed by prosecutors and Attorney General Pam Bondi, the Florida House on Wednesday is slated to take up a bill that would revamp the…
-
With Florida's death penalty law in limbo due to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Emilee Cope on Wednesday described in chilling detail how her father, Keith,…
-
Legislation requiring a unanimous verdict from the jury to recommend the death penalty will head to the state Senate floor after passing a committee vote…
-
In a move that could heighten the hurdles faced by states attempting to execute prisoners, a leading association for U.S. pharmacists has officially…
-
Lawmakers in the Florida Senate passed a handful of health related bills Tuesday morning, including: A measure that would make it more difficult for…