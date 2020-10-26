Engle progeny cases

-
A federal appeals court Wednesday rejected arguments of tobacco companies and upheld a $7.5 million verdict in favor of a longtime smoker who developed…
Rejecting arguments by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company that the amount was “excessive,” a state appeals court Friday upheld a jury's award of $12.36 million…
An appeals court Monday said the family of a dead smoker should receive a new trial on pain-and-suffering damages in a case against cigarette maker Philip…
Two cigarette makers are asking the Florida Supreme Court to take up a case in which an appeals court said a longtime smoker and his wife should receive…
Pointing to "intentional" wrongdoing in the past by the tobacco industry, a state appeals court Wednesday ordered two cigarette makers to pay a full $35…
In a sharply worded ruling, a state appeals court Friday ordered a new trial in the death of a smoker whose estate initially won a more than $23 billion…
A South Florida appeals court Wednesday upheld a verdict that calls for Philip Morris USA to pay $5 million to a man who suffers heart disease caused by…