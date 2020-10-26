elderly patients

-
For years, confusion has surrounded the conditions under which older adults can receive physical, occupational and speech therapy covered by…
-
When 86-year-old Carol Wittwer took a taxi to the emergency room, she expected to be admitted to the hospital. She didn't anticipate being asked if she…
-
Like clockwork, stories of suffering by the oldest residents in the line of hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and other natural disasters seem to follow.…
-
Thelma Atkins ended up in the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital-Highlands after a neighbor in her senior living center ran over her feet…
-
Only about half of geriatric fellowships for medical residents in the U.S. are filled each year. Some students blame overwhelming medical school debt, which grows with every extra year of training.
-
Conservatives hated that it's expected to swell federal deficits over the coming decade. Liberals complained that it shortchanged health programs for…