-
A House panel on Monday approved a proposal that would require the creation of a statewide diversion program to prod drunken drivers into substance-abuse…
-
An appeals court Wednesday upheld the conviction of a man who was accused of driving under the influence of methamphetamine in 2014 when he slammed into…
-
Florida lawmakers want to give officers more authority to use blood tests in misdemeanor DUI investigations. But some are sounding the alarm on the plan...
-
Ignition interlock devices would be required for individuals who repeatedly refuse tests for driving under the influence under a Senate proposal…
-
A motorist operating a car or boat could be arrested for driving under the influence, under a measure filed by state Rep. David Silvers, D-West Palm…
-
A state lawmaker is hoping to add a standard threshold to what is considered “over the limit” in cases where a person is operating a vehicle and is high...
-
Two health issues being addressed in this year’s legislative session both would deal with substance abuse in new ways for Florida: a needle exchange to…
-
In 1993, Steven Mead was banned from driving for life after he killed a woman while he was driving drunk. But as the Orlando Sentinel reports, DMV records…