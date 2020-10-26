-
A database that tracks oxycodone and other controlled substances in Florida is being credited with a 25 percent drop in overdose deaths.In 2011, the state…
Information from a check of the state’s prescription-drug database was improperly used to convict a man who possessed methadone, the 1st District Court of…
Only a few counties and agencies across Florida have contributed money to run the drug database intended to crack down on prescription pill abuse, the…
Florida’s Department of Health held a hearing Tuesday for discussion of its proposed rules to tighten privacy of patient names in the state’s prescription…
Only one-third of pharmacists and 10 percent of doctors are using Florida's prescription drug database, and that's a serious problem, federal officials…
Deaths from prescription pill abuse have declined sharply in counties around Tampa Bay, and law enforcement officials point to fewer “pill mills” in…
Two important health bills are headed to Gov. Rick Scott’s desk: one that provides state money to keep the prescription drug database going, and another…