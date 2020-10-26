-
A limited number of South Florida football fans can make plans to watch college and professional games in person next month, even as the region remains…
-
Florida registered another 132 deaths due to COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 4,409. Florida has seen the highest number of deaths in a...
-
Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to come to Miami-Dade County in February for the 2020 Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens....
-
University of Miami president Donna Shalala says she’s stepping down next year from the job she’s held since 2001. Shalala came to the university...